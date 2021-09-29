Analysts Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $343.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will report sales of $343.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.30 million and the lowest is $342.77 million. SLM reported sales of $364.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

SLM opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.38. SLM has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in SLM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.