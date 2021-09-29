Analysts Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to post earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Walmart posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

WMT opened at $140.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $391.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,251,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. blooom inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

