Analysts Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Post Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings of $3.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.55 and the lowest is $3.51. Arrow Electronics posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $13.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $14.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.71. 6,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,584,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 50.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,345,000 after buying an additional 158,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,088,000 after acquiring an additional 139,909 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 311,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after purchasing an additional 134,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 769,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,263,000 after buying an additional 129,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

