Analysts Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Post $1.33 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Genesco reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Genesco by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. Genesco has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $928.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

