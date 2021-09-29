Analysts Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.95. Tenneco posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of TEN stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. 9,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,932. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 12.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Tenneco by 30.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Tenneco by 12.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Tenneco by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

