Analysts Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

WMT stock opened at $140.50 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.34. The stock has a market cap of $391.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after acquiring an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after buying an additional 536,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.