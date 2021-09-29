Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MiX Telematics (MIXT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT):

9/28/2021 – MiX Telematics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/23/2021 – MiX Telematics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – MiX Telematics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/14/2021 – MiX Telematics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – MiX Telematics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/7/2021 – MiX Telematics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – MiX Telematics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2021 – MiX Telematics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – MiX Telematics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – MiX Telematics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – MiX Telematics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – MiX Telematics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – MiX Telematics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company's products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. "

Shares of NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.83. MiX Telematics Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 149.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

