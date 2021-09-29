Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 29th (1COV, AR, ATRA, ATVI, BMW, BNTX, BVH, CCL, COOK, COST)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 29th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €76.00 ($89.41) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Antero Resources’ lack of geographic diversification is concerning, since its entire asset base is located in the Appalachian region. Hence, it is more vulnerable to basin-specific delays and interruptions in production from wells, which can hamper growth. The company expects 2021 net natural gas equivalent production within 3,300-3,400 MMcfe/d, indicating a decline from 2020 levels. This is likely to hurt the company’s bottom line, as natural gas contributes primarily to the its production. Although it had adjusted available liquidity of $1.9 billion, the company has significantly higher long-term debt, affecting its financial flexibility. Also, it is facing great uncertainty owing to the pandemic, which might keep its profits under pressure. Given these headwinds, the company is perceived as a risky bet that investors should exit.”

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $330.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK). They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tigress Financial. They currently have a $520.00 target price on the stock.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a buy rating. The firm currently has $142.00 target price on the stock.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens to a hold rating. Stephens currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$57.00 target price on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $409.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Facebook is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook Watch is a major growth driver. Advertising revenues are benefiting from the ongoing shift to e-commerce. Facebook’s strong balance sheet and cash flow generating ability is a key catalyst. However, Facebook expects revenue growth rate for the third and fourth quarters of 2021 to decelerate significantly on a sequential basis. Facebook expects changes made by Apple in its iOS update to limit the latter’s ability to track user-activity trend. The company is facing stiff competition from Snap and Twitter in the advertising space. Moreover, increasing regulatory headwinds in the EU and other countries is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$1.60 target price on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Colliers Securities. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “iRobot’s solid product offerings, focus on innovation, manufacturing diversification, a surge in the e-commerce business and exclusion of tariffs under section 301 (if granted) will be beneficial in the quarters ahead. Its $100-million accelerated share repurchase program mirrors its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. However, headwinds from supply-chain disruptions, and high raw material and transportation costs are concerning. Also, investments in building brand awareness might inflate costs. For 2021, the company lowered its earnings projections to $2.25-$3.15 per share and revenues to $1.55-$1.62 billion. Gross profit and operating income projections have been lowered to $612-$645 million and $80-$110 million, respectively. The company's shares underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$98.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $145.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ligand reported encouraging second-quarter results, beating estimates on both counts. The company’s Captisol Formulation technology has resulted in partnerships with several leading drug companies, providing it with funds through milestone and royalty payments. The technology has been driving its revenues for the past few years. The company is looking to expand its technology platforms beyond Captisol through acquisitions. Its OmniAb platform, added with OMT acquisition, is encouraging with several partnered drugs in pivotal development stage. Ligand has acquired several other platforms in the past two years. Shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, the company is highly dependent on its partners for revenues. Moreover, revenues are concentrated around Kyprolis, which is facing increasing competition.”

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET). The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $128.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Republic Services' shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings beat in the past four quarters and raised guidance. The company is focused on increasing its operational efficiency by shifting to compressed natural gas collection vehicles and converting rear-loading trucks to automated-side loaders to reduce costs. The company continues to grow internally with the help of long-term contracts for collection, recycling and disposal of solid waste materials. Consistency in dividend payments and share buybacks boost investors’ confidence and positively impact earnings per share. However, the company's operation in a highly-competitive solid waste industry is a concern. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Seasoanlity continues to act as a major headwind.”

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €3.93 ($4.62) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion is riding on solid demand for its solid state drive controllers as well as eMMC and UFS controllers, the momentum of which continued through the second quarter of 2021. Both earnings and revenues increased year over year. Growing adoption of embedded memory controllers amid uptick in smartphone sales is a positive. Increased PC sales triggered by online learning and work-from-home wave augur well. New design wins for PCIe Gen4 SSD controllers from NAND makers also bode well. Efforts to reward shareholders through dividends are noteworthy. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nevertheless, pandemic-led production delays and supply chain constraints are likely to hinder near-term prospects. Stiff competition in the USB flash drive controller market is likely to impede growth.”

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$50.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the development of and investment in properties for sale and rent, hotel operation, telecommunications, transportation, infrastructure and logistics. Its segments include Property sales, Property rental, Hotel operation, Telecommunications, Transport infrastructure and logistics, and other businesses. The Property sales and Property rental segments operate in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore. Its Property development for sale business includes land acquisition, project planning, sales and marketing, and property management. It builds leases and manages a range of commercial projects in both core and decentralized areas that provide office and retail space to tenants. It has a portfolio of hotels, serviced suites and residences. Its other businesses include property management, construction, mortgage and other loan financing, data center facilities and department store. “

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Terex's backlog has been improving over the past three quarters and soared 199% year over year to $2,305 million in second-quarter 2021, which positions it well for improved results. Terex thus expects sales to be around $3.7 billion in 2021, indicating year-over-year growth of 27%. Earnings per share is expected in the range of $2.85 to $3.05, compared with earnings of 13 cents in 2020. This will be driven by improved results in both of its segments and cost saving actions. Higher input costs, particularly of steel and supply chain headwinds will somewhat negate these gains. Nevertheless, the company is progressing well on its “Execute, Innovate, Grow" strategy that will drive long-term growth. In sync with this, Terex is investing in innovative products, digital innovation, expansion of manufacturing facilities and acquisitions.”

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.60 price target on the stock.

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI). MKM Partners issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Craig Hallum. They currently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of George Weston (TSE:WN). TD Securities issued a buy rating and a C$165.00 price target on the stock.

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF). They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

