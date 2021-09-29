Analyzing Bit Digital (BTBT) & Its Peers

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bit Digital to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million -$1.91 million 125.43 Bit Digital Competitors $4.14 billion $548.61 million 15.31

Bit Digital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital Competitors 45.74% -42.67% 2.38%

Volatility and Risk

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.66, indicating that its stock price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital’s rivals have a beta of -0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bit Digital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bit Digital Competitors 347 1288 1544 55 2.40

Bit Digital presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.45%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 13.40%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bit Digital rivals beat Bit Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

