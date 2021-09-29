Andrew J. Murray Sells 25,000 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $798,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OLO stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,440. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $5,798,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,299,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,122,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of OLO by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

