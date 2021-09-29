Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 278,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,870. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.