Antelope Enterprise (AEHL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.
Shares of AEHL stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Antelope Enterprise has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.
Antelope Enterprise Company Profile
Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.