Antelope Enterprise (AEHL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of AEHL stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Antelope Enterprise has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

