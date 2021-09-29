Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $19,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

Anthem stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.66. 39,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.56 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

