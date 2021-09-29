Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 1,073 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $262,970.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $5.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.55. 1,186,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.24. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,246,000 after acquiring an additional 92,345 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after acquiring an additional 517,724 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,732,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,656,000 after acquiring an additional 460,168 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.