Antiample (XAMP) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Antiample has a market cap of $1.52 million and $756.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Antiample has traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Antiample alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00055597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00119861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00168148 BTC.

Antiample Profile

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.