Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Peel Hunt raised Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,525.00.

Shares of Antofagasta stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. 5,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

