Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aperam presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Aperam stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.03. The stock had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 772. Aperam has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.32.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

Analyst Recommendations for Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

