Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aperam presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.03. The stock had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 772. Aperam has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.32.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.