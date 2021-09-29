APIX (APIX) Tops One Day Volume of $1.07 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, APIX has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One APIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00054518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00119645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00168517 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

