Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up 1.6% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after buying an additional 3,704,450 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,642,000 after buying an additional 506,232 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,139,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,282,000 after buying an additional 114,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,198,000 after buying an additional 188,235 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

APO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.53. 1,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.82. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $11,671,616.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,984,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,615,481 shares of company stock valued at $155,257,664. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

