AppCoins (APPC) Trading 26.9% Lower Over Last Week

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a market cap of $12.20 million and $310,692.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00119379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00168797 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,647,549 coins and its circulating supply is 244,647,548 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

