AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to post sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $360,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year sales of $8.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $8.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $39.09 million, with estimates ranging from $38.28 million to $39.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter.

APPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Ciara Burnham acquired 14,150 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,899. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $215,916,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $3,445,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

