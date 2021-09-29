Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,837,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,015 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.4% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Apple worth $1,895,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,455,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,375,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,012 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,740 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.