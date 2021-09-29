Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Arjuna Capital’s Largest Position

Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.5% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 48,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 358,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,730,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.82. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

