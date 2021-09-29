Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.70

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.70 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.39). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 94,432 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.86. The firm has a market cap of £18.34 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

