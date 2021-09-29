Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.28

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and traded as high as $7.29. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 248,722 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

The stock has a market cap of $191.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 609,060 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,546,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,727,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,677,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2,682.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 306,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

