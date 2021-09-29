Apria (NYSE:APR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 42,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 307,732 shares.The stock last traded at $35.26 and had previously closed at $35.91.

APR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 0.77.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. On average, analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 2,025 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $75,876.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Starck sold 25,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $934,088.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,015 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,854.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

