ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €39.00 by Morgan Stanley

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €38.22 ($44.97).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

