ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.98.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

NYSE:MT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.76. 176,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,448. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 23,884 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 239.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 367,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 259,354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 117.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $1,085,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.