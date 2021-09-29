Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,185,000 after acquiring an additional 880,841 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 670,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after buying an additional 243,656 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,504,000 after buying an additional 175,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,879,000 after purchasing an additional 156,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,925,000 after buying an additional 102,097 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,914.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510 over the last 90 days. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.49. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.