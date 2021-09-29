Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ACRE opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,020,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 616,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,193,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,578,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,050,000 after buying an additional 803,484 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 163,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 880,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 129,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

