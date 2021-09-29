ArGo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $175,977.00 (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. ArGo has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $175,977.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ArGo has traded up 57.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ArGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00055737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00119671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00169552 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

