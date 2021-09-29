Argon (ARGON) Price Hits $0.0722 on Top Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Argon has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 91,294,617 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

