Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.80

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.45 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,982,539 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.80. The company has a market cap of £48.58 million and a P/E ratio of 11.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

In other Ariana Resources news, insider Michael de Villiers bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

Ariana Resources Company Profile (LON:AAU)

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

