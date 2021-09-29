ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Holdings Boosted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.18% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81.

