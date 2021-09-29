Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ARVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.81.

Shares of ARVN stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.58. 23,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,334. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.66.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $123,406.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,840,179 in the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Arvinas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after buying an additional 185,517 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

