Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.54

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.54 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.41 ($0.06). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.45 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,036,709 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £4.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About Ascent Resources (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

