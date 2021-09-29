Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.75

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 2678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Pharmacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Aspen Pharmacare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Sterile Focused Brands, Anaesthetics Brands, and Thrombosis Brands. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

