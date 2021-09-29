Asset Planning Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.4% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,449. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.