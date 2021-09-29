Asset Planning Services Ltd. Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797,852 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after buying an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,024,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,123,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $74.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,529,863 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

