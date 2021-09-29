Asset Planning Services Ltd. Sells 11,288 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,288 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,743,000 after acquiring an additional 986,719 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,629,000 after acquiring an additional 327,927 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,385.0% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,002,000 after buying an additional 186,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $47,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

NYSE LH traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.51. 9,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,163. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $183.41 and a 1-year high of $309.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

