Asset Planning Services Ltd. Sells 16,968 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,968 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 16.6% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,243,000 after buying an additional 215,497 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,927,000 after buying an additional 262,416 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $436.44. The stock had a trading volume of 393,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,696. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $323.72 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.92 and a 200-day moving average of $427.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

