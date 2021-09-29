Asset Planning Services Ltd. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.5% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.66. The company had a trading volume of 127,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

