Asset Planning Services Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 5.0% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 542,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,514,000 after acquiring an additional 50,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $292.37. The stock had a trading volume of 36,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,101. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

