Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,952.88

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,952.88 ($25.51) and traded as high as GBX 1,962 ($25.63). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 1,913 ($24.99), with a volume of 259,989 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,949.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,952.88.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Natalie Massenet bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, with a total value of £76,000 ($99,294.49).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

