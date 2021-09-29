AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £102 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a £102 ($133.26) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,683 ($113.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The stock has a market cap of £134.51 billion and a PE ratio of 41.45. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,982 ($117.35). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,419.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,067.68.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

