AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.09

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.09 and traded as high as $15.90. AstroNova shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 3,985 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Get AstroNova alerts:

The company has a market cap of $112.36 million, a PE ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Juniper Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,167,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 41.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 178,960 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 34.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 123,537 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 73.1% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 58.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.