Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATER shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc bought 1,468,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. Aterian has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 4.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.26.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. Analysts expect that Aterian will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

