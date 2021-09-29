Atheios (ATH) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Atheios has a market cap of $36,286.52 and approximately $19.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,414.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,836.18 or 0.06848328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00348311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.33 or 0.01167071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00109556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.53 or 0.00561486 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.59 or 0.00527822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00305495 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 47,929,736 coins and its circulating supply is 43,815,879 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.