Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as low as C$0.46. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 225,581 shares changing hands.

Separately, Laurentian increased their price target on Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.25 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$61.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.