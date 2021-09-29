Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €80.00 by Baader Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €80.00 ($94.12) target price from analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NDA. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €76.15 ($89.59).

Shares of Aurubis stock traded down €0.70 ($0.82) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €64.34 ($75.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 52 week high of €87.74 ($103.22). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

